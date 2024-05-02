Vernon Hills couple found dead in home identified

A married couple found dead in their Vernon Hills home Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as Victoria and Ramiro Ceja.

Preliminary autopsy results show Victoria Ceja, 67, died from multiple gunshot wounds and Ramiro Ceja, 77, died of a single gunshot wound, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the evidence suggests it was a murder-suicide and there is no threat to the public.

Vernon Hills police responded to the home on the 400 block of Cherry Valley Road at about 9:21 a.m. after a report of two people dead inside, authorities said. Police said the couple was discovered by a family member who called 911 and there were no earlier reports of shots fired.

Police said a weapon has been recovered, and an initial examination of the home showed no signs of forced entry.

Vernon Hills police are being assisted in the investigation by evidence technicians from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.