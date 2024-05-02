Teen charged with attempted murder in Mount Prospect stabbing

Manuel Rivera Jr.

A Mount Prospect teenager is facing attempted murder charges following a stabbing early last month at a vacant commercial building.

Manuel Rivera Jr., 18, is also facing felony battery and armed robbery charges and police are still looking for a 17-year-old accomplice in the attack.

Police say the victim was attacked April 6 inside a vacant building on the 1400 block of south Elmhurst Road. The male victim told police he had been beaten unconscious by the teens who then set his pant leg on fire and stabbed him multiple times in the midsection and leg.

After regaining consciousness from the beating, the victim was able to make it to a gas station on the 1700 block of West Dempster Street the following afternoon where emergency workers were summoned.

The victim was transported to Advcocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment of the stab and burn wounds. He is expected to survive, police said.

The victim told detectives that he was hanging out with the two teens in the vacant building on the evening of April 6. He let the teens borrow his cell phone, but they beat him when he asked for ii back. The teens also stole other personal items belonging to the victim before fleeing, police said.

Police were able to identify both suspects and arrested Rivera April 23. He was ordered held at the Cook County jail at a detention hearing two days later. His next court date is schedule for May 17 at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.

Police are still looking for Rivera’s 17-year-old accomplice, who is described as a 5-foot, 6-inch tall Hispanic male with chin-length brown hair who weighs about 140 pounds and has a rosary tattoo on his right hand.