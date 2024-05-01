Vernon Hills couple dead in suspected murder-suicide

A married couple was found dead in their Vernon Hills home Wednesday morning in what police say is an apparent murder-suicide.

Vernon Hills police responded to the home on the 400 block of Cherry Valley Road at about 9:21 a.m. after a report of two people dead inside, authorities said.

The couple, a 67-year-old woman and 77-year-old man, has not been publicly identified. Both were pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said a weapon has been recovered, and an initial examination of the home showed no signs of forced entry. These and other preliminary indications suggest deaths are the result of murder-suicide, police said.

There is not believed to be any threat to the public, according to police. Identification of the deceased is pending family notification and confirmation by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Vernon Hills Police are being assisted in the investigation by evidence technicians from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.