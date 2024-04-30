Woman damages Island Lake police station lobby. Police want your help finding her

Island Lake police are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who damaged the station lobby early Tuesday. Courtesy of Island Lake police

Island Lake police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who damaged the lobby at the station early Tuesday for an unknown reason.

A short video posted by the department on Facebook shows a woman entering the lobby at 3:41 a.m. She plops down on a bench and makes a lewd gesture at the camera, flips the hood of her jacket over her head and makes a short “Ha, ha” noise before standing up.

The woman opens and slams shut the door of a collection bin and then goes to the other side of the narrow lobby and begins flinging pamphlets from their holders over her head. She then pulls a bulletin board off the wall and rips down more posted items before leaving, the video shows.

Police said the woman arrived in a dark-colored, possibly red or maroon sedan.

Anyone with information should call Island Lake police at (847) 526-2100 and select Option #1.