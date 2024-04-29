advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   U.S. drug control agency will move to reclassify marijuana in a historic shift, AP sources say
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Schaumburg buys right of way for bike path near Woodfield

Posted April 29, 2024 9:42 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Schaumburg trustees have authorized the purchase of $193,300 in right of way from a pair of property owners to enable a milelong bike path connection at Golf and Meacham roads, adjacent to Woodfield Mall.

The approximately $2 million connection would stretch from Higgins Road to American Lane on Meacham Road and from Roosevelt Boulevard to Meacham on Golf Road.

Last week, the village board voted to pay $127,000 to Schaumburg Property Owner LLC and $66,300 to BRE DDR Woodfield Village LLC to acquire the right of way.

Schaumburg has received federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funding that will cover a large portion of the design engineering, right of way and construction costs. The village’s share after grants is likely to be about $500,000, Engineering & Public Works Director Mike Hall said.

The connection continues existing bike paths along the north side of Golf and the east side of Meacham, he added. The Golf Road path is included in the Northwest Municipal Conference’s bicycle plan for the Golf Road regional corridor.

The new segment also would connect the recently built bike path along the north side of Golf Road from Roosevelt Boulevard, under I-290/IL-53, to Ring Road in Rolling Meadows and Busse Woods, Hall said.

The east-west and north-south paths will provide direct access to several key destinations in the Woodfield area.

Land acquisition was a factor delaying the project, but the village is working diligently to bring it before the Illinois Department of Transportation, Hall said. It’s unclear whether the project can start this year or will have to wait until next spring.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News Outdoors Schaumburg Sports Sports Types Transportation
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company