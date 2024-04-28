‘So much joy’: At 66, suburban figure skater still competing for national titles

Crystal Lake resident Cindy Crouse picked up the ice skates again at age 46 to take her niece ice skating. She hadn’t been on the ice for about 35 years, but immediately fell back in love with it.

Cindy Clay Crouse, 66, skates at the Crystal Ice House in Crystal Lake. She recently placed second in a national adult figure skating competition. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Now, at 66, Crouse is better than ever after winning second place in a national adult figure-skating competition.

“It used to be that the girls would turn to me and ask me how old I was and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re older than my mother,’ and now they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re older than my grandmother,’” Crouse said. “I consider that a badge of honor.”

Crouse took second place in the “Adult Gold” section of the U.S. Adult Figure Skating Championships earlier this month in Cleveland. The competition featured more than 450 ice skaters ages 21 and older to compete against in different age categories.

Crouse skates at the Crystal Ice House in Crystal Lake with a called the Wagon Wheel Figure Skating Club. Adult programs have grown internationally over the years and have gotten more popular, she said. One of her favorite parts of adult skating is creating a strong sense of community.

Cindy Clay Crouse, 66, skates at the Crystal Ice House in Crystal Lake. She recently placed second in a national adult figure-skating competition in Cleveland. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

It was after she started group adult skating classes when a coach said she should start entering competitions.

“I was like, ‘Competing against who? Michelle Kwan?’ I had no idea there’s an adult thing out there,” she said.

Her secondary coach and choreographer Susie Wynne is a former Olympic ice dancer. Crouse picks the music, and they work together on creating movements while including the elements needed to maximize points.

Wynne described the teamwork of creating costumes, music and choreography as putting together a band.

“It’s a complete gift to work with her. She’s just such a collaborator,” Wynne said.

Crouse describes her skating style as sporty, energetic and happy. She said she stays away from sad music because she doesn’t know how to skate without smiling.

“I have so much fun out there. I have so much joy that I just can’t keep my face from smiling,” she said.

This year, Crouse skated to “When I Grow Up” by the Pussycat Dolls. She chose the song as a cheeky way to show no one wants to grow up and no one has to.

She won first place in two other events this year in her age group: Adult Gold Women Free Skate Level 5 and Adult Gold Comedic Showcase Level 5.

For the comedic showcase, Crouse dressed as a flower being annoyed at a bee. Her flower costume had magnets all throughout it so she could place the bee in different areas throughout the performance. Last year, she did a cat-and-mouse routine.

Fresh off the end of the competition, Crouse already is brainstorming for next year. She is aiming to master a double jump, Wynne said.

Wynne’s favorite part of working with Crouse is her ability to connect with everyone on the ice, no matter what age, as well as her persistence, kindness and creativity.

“She challenges me, (and) I’ll challenge her,” Wynne said. “I become a better coach.”

Crouse previously won the national championship in 2009. Last year she placed third, and after placing second this year, she said she has “an evil plan” to claim first again next year. Her ultimate goal is to eventually win an award for being the oldest competitor.

“I want to make it into my 90s,” she said.