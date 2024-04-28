Lake in the Hills carnival shuts down early due to unruly teens, fights

A carnival in Lake in the Hills was shut down early Saturday evening following reports of numerous fights and unruly attendees, including a large number of unchaperoned teens.

Lake in the Hills police refuted reports that shots were fired and said no injuries were reported at the carnival, held in a parking lot at Algonquin and Randall roads.

The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce later put a statement on Facebook apologizing for the evening’s events and the early closure.

“It was a decision made with the utmost concern for the safety and well-being of our attendees, community and surrounding businesses,” the statement reads. “The unexpected surge in attendance, fueled by the beautiful weather, unfortunately led to overcrowding. Additionally, a significant number of unchaperoned teenagers, with intentions to disrupt and cause trouble, descended upon the carnival and shopping centers in the area.”

A carnival at Algonquin and Randall roads in Lake in the Hills was shut down early Saturday night amid reports of multiple fights and unruly crowds. Michelle Meyer/Shaw Local News Network

The chamber also apologized to surrounding businesses affected by the unruly crowds.

“Please know that the safety and enjoyment of our community are always our top priorities, and we will take measures to ensure that future events are better equipped to handle unexpected circumstances,” the statement reads.