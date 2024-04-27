Addison man faces child pornography charges

Steven Krage

An Addison man has been detained pretrial on child pornography charges.

Steven Krage, 32, of the 100 block of North May Street, was arrested April 24.

He is facing seven felony counts.

According to a prosecutor’s petition for detention, on Jan. 31, Addison police were notified by the state attorney general’s office that several child pornography files had been uploaded to accounts on Discord and X. Investigators allege the accounts belonged to Krage.

DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden agreed Krage could be held under the dangerousness standard. Dieden wrote, in the detention order, that he was concerned due to the nature of the alleged crime, that more than 100 child pornographic files were found on Krage’s phone, because of the vulgar content of some messages on his phone concerning young children, and because he works at the Addison Public Library.

Krage works in the materials management department, but Dieden wrote that there was a risk Krage could have incidental contact with children there, at his apartment complex or when out and about in the community running errands.

He wrote there were no conditions he could impose that could guarantee Krage would not obtain access to the internet.

On Saturday, library Director Mary Medjo Me Zengue released a statement saying Krage’s work area was on the third floor of the library, and his duties did not involve direct contact with library patrons.

“We are deeply saddened by these developments and want to assure our community that we are taking this matter very seriously. Our priority remains providing a safe and welcoming environment for all patrons and staff members. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this difficult situation together,” Medjo Me Zengue said.