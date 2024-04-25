New-look Outback Steakhouse opens Tuesday in Schaumburg
The new Outback Steakhouse location set for a grand opening Tuesday in Schaumburg will be the first of the chain’s Chicago-area restaurants to sport a redesigned look.
Relocating from 216 E. Golf Road to a smaller 4,694-square-foot building at 1140 Plaza Drive, the restaurant will feature a modern Aussie atmosphere including a central bar inspired by the Great Barrier Reef and eye-catching artwork that includes a mural of a giant koala climbing Chicago’s Willis Tower.
The grand opening will take place at 4 p.m. Outback will donate $5,000 of proceeds from its opening day to the Schaumburg Fire Fighters Association.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Attendees will have a chance to receive free Bloomin’ Onion Appetizer Cards, Outback merchandise while supplies last, and giveaways such as a chance to win free Outback Steakhouse for a year by signing up for the Dine Rewards loyalty program.
The new site created more than 100 job opportunities in Schaumburg and continues to accept applications, Outback representatives say.