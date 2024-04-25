New-look Outback Steakhouse opens Tuesday in Schaumburg

The relocated Outback Steakhouse in Schaumburg will feature a bar inspired by the Great Barrier Reef and a dining room accommodating 187 guests. Courtesy of Outback Steakhouse

The new Outback Steakhouse location set for a grand opening Tuesday in Schaumburg will be the first of the chain’s Chicago-area restaurants to sport a redesigned look.

Relocating from 216 E. Golf Road to a smaller 4,694-square-foot building at 1140 Plaza Drive, the restaurant will feature a modern Aussie atmosphere including a central bar inspired by the Great Barrier Reef and eye-catching artwork that includes a mural of a giant koala climbing Chicago’s Willis Tower.

The grand opening will take place at 4 p.m. Outback will donate $5,000 of proceeds from its opening day to the Schaumburg Fire Fighters Association.

A mural of a koala climbing the Willis Tower in Chicago is among the eye-catching artwork at Outback Steakhouse's relocated and redesigned Schaumburg restaurant. Courtesy of Outback Steakhouse

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Attendees will have a chance to receive free Bloomin’ Onion Appetizer Cards, Outback merchandise while supplies last, and giveaways such as a chance to win free Outback Steakhouse for a year by signing up for the Dine Rewards loyalty program.

The new site created more than 100 job opportunities in Schaumburg and continues to accept applications, Outback representatives say.

Schaumburg's Outback Steakhouse restaurant will open Tuesday at 1140 Plaza Drive. It moved from another location in town, 216 E. Golf Road. Courtesy of Outback Steakhouse