advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Man killed in shooting in Woodridge

Posted April 24, 2024 11:26 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in Woodridge.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Country Club Drive, according to Woodridge police.

They have not identified the victim.

Officers were called for a report of gunshots and found the victim lying in the street. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Woodridge police and the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team are investigating.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Homicide News Woodridge
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company