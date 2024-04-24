Man killed in shooting in Woodridge

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in Woodridge.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Country Club Drive, according to Woodridge police.

They have not identified the victim.

Officers were called for a report of gunshots and found the victim lying in the street. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Woodridge police and the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team are investigating.