Suspects charged in November Mount Prospect shooting

A 56-year-old Bensenville man will appear in court this week facing home invasion and aggravated battery charges stemming from a November shooting, while his alleged accomplice is awaiting extradition from another state, police said Monday.

Solomon J. Montague, of the 600 block of George Street, is scheduled to appear in court Friday on the felony charges. He previously was ordered held in the Cook County jail while the case is pending.

Mount Prospect police said a second suspect, Desmond Cavender, is in custody out of state on unrelated charges. An arrest warrant has been issued for Cavender, whose age and hometown were not immediately available, on home invasion and aggravated battery charges, police said.

The charges stem from a Nov. 12 shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg on the 100 block of North Maple Street.

According to police, officers were called to the scene after neighbors reported the sound of a gunshot or firework and someone yelling for help. The victim was located and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said their investigation determined that two men wearing reflective vests approached the man’s home and met him at the door. An altercation ensued, and one of the offenders fired a gun, striking the homeowner in the leg, police said.

The offenders then ran to a dark-colored SUV parked on the street and fled the area, according to police.

Detectives were able to identify two suspects from evidence at the scene, as well as through video evidence of Cavender driving a dark-colored SUV through the area after the shooting, police said. Additional digital evidence placed Montague and Cavender in the immediate vicinity at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for Cavender’s phone and found evidence of conversations between he and Montague indicating the shooting was planned and the victim was specifically targeted.

A shell casing recovered from the scene also turned out to be a ballistic match to an attempted murder case in another jurisdiction, authorities said, and Cavender has an warrant out for his arrest in that case