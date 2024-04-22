Pair charged with arson of closed Round Lake Beach theater

David M. Dolan

Two Lake Villa men face arson charges in connection with a fire Saturday night that caused significant damage to the interior of the former Regal Cinemas in Round Lake Beach.

The shuttered Regal Cinemas 18 theater in Round Lake Beach has been boarded up after a weekend fire caused significant damage, authorities say. A pair of Lake Villa men have been charged with arson. Daily Herald File Photo

David M. Dolan, 19, of the 36000 block of Elizabeth Avenue, and Anthony P. Shields, 20, of the 21000 block of Engle Drive, are in custody on the felony charges pending a detention hearing in Lake County court, police said Monday.

Authorities said a passerby spotted the fire at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters from several area departments responded to the building at 550 Rollins Road and extinguished the blaze in about 40 minutes, fire officials said.

Afterward, investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set, according to police. Credible information regarding the suspects was developed, said police, adding that one was known to law enforcement from previous property damage arrests in Round Lake Beach.

Both were located at their homes, where evidence of their involvement was found, according to police.

The former theater has been boarded up and secured for safety. A damage estimate was not available Monday. The theater closed in February 2023, when Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld was undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Authorities continue to investigate with assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Anyone with information is asked to contact Round Lake Beach police at (847) 546-2127.