Fire damages parts of closed Round Lake Beach movie theater

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night that severely damaged portions of the shuttered Regal Cinemas theaters building in Round Lake Beach.

The former Regal Cinemas 18 theater building in Round Lake Beach was heavily damaged by fire Saturday night, authorities said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

According to the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, a passerby reported seeing an orange light inside the building at 550 Rollins Road at about 8:24 p.m. Round Lake Beach police arrived and reported seeing and smelling smoke, officials said.

Firefighters from several area fire departments responded and battled the blaze for about 40 minutes before bringing it under control. Multiple searches of the building were conduced to make sure no one was inside, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire and suppression efforts left parts of the former theater heavily damaged and the building remains shuttered, according to the fire district.

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 4 Fire Investigator Task Force is investigating the cause of the fire, along with Office of the State Fire Marshal and Round Lake Beach police, authorities said.

The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District was assisted by firefighters from Antioch, Barrington, Countryside, Fox Lake, Grayslake, Gurnee, Lake Villa, Lake Zurich, McHenry, Mundelein, Newport and Waukegan fire departments.

The theater was one of 39 Regal Cinemas that parent company Cineworld closed in February 2023 as part of bankruptcy proceedings.