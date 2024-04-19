advertisement
News

Police: Child injured at unlicensed day care in Crystal Lake

Posted April 19, 2024 9:30 pm
By Ricardo Brum

A woman was arrested by Crystal Lake police and is now facing charges after a child was injured while in her care, officials announced Friday.

Police initiated an investigation after a report Monday morning from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services indicated that a child suffered injuries while under the care of Ann Migliorato, 61, on the 1400 block of Woodscreek Circle, where she operated an unlicensed child care facility, according to a news release from the Crystal Lake Police Department.

Additional evidence showed Migliorato injured the child and that, while the injuries were not life-threatening, they did require medical attention, the release stated.

Migliorato was charged with aggravated battery to a child and operating a child care facility without a license. She was taken into custody and transported to the McHenry County jail.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information can contact Crystal Lake Police at (815) 356-3620.

