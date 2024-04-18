FBI seeking armed robber who targeted banks in Hanover Park, Schaumburg Thursday
The FBI’s Chicago Field Office is investigating the robbery of a Hanover Park bank and attempted robbery of a bank in Schaumburg, both believed to have been committed by the same person Thursday afternoon.
The first holdup was reported at about 12:30 p.m. at the US Bank at 1301 Irving Park Road in Hanover Park. It was followed at about 12:55 p.m. by the attempt at the US Bank at 60 Meacham Road in Schaumburg.
Schaumburg police Cmdr. Christy Lindhurst said the suspect was confronted by a security guard at the Schaumburg bank and fled without receiving any funds.
There were no injuries at either scene, according to the FBI.
The suspect is described as a Black man, 20 to 29 years old, with a thin muscular build. He was wearing a hooded pullover sweatshirt with a single front pocket, a blue durag cap on his head under the hood, blue gloves, a black covering over his lower face and black sweatpants.
In both instances, he made verbal demands for money while displaying a handgun, authorities said.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Gabrielle Szlenkier said the suspect fled in a gray Nissan Altima with a possible decal of a skeleton on the driver's side, wear marks on the roof above the windshield, and a broken driver's side mirror with wires hanging out. The vehicle had no license plate, officials said.
The public can report tips, including anonymously, at (312) 421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov. Additional information will be posted when available at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.