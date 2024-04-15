advertisement
News

St. Charles woman critically injured after head-on crash with NIU bus

Posted April 15, 2024 12:29 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A 25-year-old St. Charles woman was critically injured when the car she was driving near Elburn Sunday evening collided head-on with a bus.

The driver of the bus — a Northern Illinois University vehicle — and several passengers also suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Authorities at the Kane County sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8:40 p.m. in the intersection of Route 38 and Francis Road, about a mile west of Elburn.

Initial investigation indicates a 2021 Hyundai Venue driven by the St. Charles woman stopped in the northbound lanes of Francis Road. The woman attempted to turn right onto the eastbound lane of Route 38, but made too wide of a turn entered the westbound lane and was struck by the bus, authorities said.

The St. Charles woman was first transported to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, but later taken by helicopter to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood due to the extent of her injuries.

Authorities said 22 passengers were on the bus. It’s unclear how many of them were transported. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

