Fire destroys Fox Lake home, displaces residents

A home in Fox Lake was destroyed by fire around midnight Saturday

No one was injured in a fire at a Fox Lake home late Saturday night, but the blaze rendered the house a complete loss.

Fox Lake firefighters arrived at the single-family home on the 200 block of East Grand Avenue shortly after receiving the call around midnight Saturday. They found heavy flames at the rear of the house.

A couple of the back rooms were fully engulfed, as well as parts of the rear exterior of the wood frame house.

Crews attacked the blaze with multiple hand lines from the engine, with nearby hydrants supplying water. The fire was extinguished within 10 to 15 minutes and did not spread to neighboring properties.

Salvage efforts were underway after the fire was extinguished, but the home appears to be a complete loss.

Firefighters said they don’t believe the residents were home at the time of the fire, but residents have been displaced.

Investigators were still on the scene Sunday. The fire appears to have started at the rear, but it has yet to be determined whether the source was inside or outside.

There was no exact figure on damage, but it is estimated in the six figures.There was extensive water and smoke damage.

Fox Lake firefighters received assistance from departments from Lake Villa, Round Lake and Antioch.