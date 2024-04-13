Boys tennis: Hersey takes 1st singles, doubles to win own invite

Mitchell Sheldon and Brent Chen have been key figures in the success of Hersey tennis ever since stepping foot on their home courts four years ago.

Saturday afternoon in Arlington Heights the Huskies’ dynamic duo helped their club lift the championship trophy of the Hersey-St. Charles North boys tennis invite.

Sheldon would defeat Chen in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) in 70 minutes to capture the title at singles. Their teammates at doubles, Kuba Pasielakl and Jimmy Panos, won at No. 1 over the Conant pair of Nathan Desai-Haraki Watanbe in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

"I can honestly say this is the most talented team we've (had) since I've been here," said Sheldon, fourth a year ago at state, and state doubles champion in 2022 along with then teammate Kacper Pasielak.

"We've done a lot of great things since Brent and I came here, but a top three team finish at state would be fantastic," added Sheldon.

Sheldon will join his older brother Max at Michigan State in the fall, and will be considered one of the favorites at singles along with MSL rival, and reigning state champion, Andrew Spurck of Fremd.

"I'm fortunate to have a guy like Mitchell as a teammate. He has the best serve in the state and is just a great player to hit with," said Chen, a two-time state qualifier at singles and Boston University-bound in the fall.

The 2023 MSL East champions would edge league rival Conant by four points in golf style scoring based on total place in each draw.

The Huskies finished with 13 points; Conant (17), St. Charles North (40) and Huntley (51) followed.

“Conant will be a force to reckon with during the next couple of years, not only in our conference, but on the state level," opined Huskies coach Andy Walton.

"They have an incredible group of freshmen (who) when you watch them strike the ball, you know they are quite capable of playing a high level of tennis," continued Walton.

"We feel very lucky to have six freshmen who came in and have immediately shown they can be very competitive, and willing to put the work in to get better," said Conant coach Matt Marks.

Kabir Motwanti (8-1) and Maximus Rysz (7-1) would advance into the third place match where Marks decided a long week would be better served if his top two players took a pass on playing one another.

"Kabir and Maximus are both real fighters. They're scrappy, go after points, and have the strong mindset to compete against the best," said Marks.

"I like being a part of a high school team, and having teammates to cheer for," said Rysz, to which Motwanti added:

"There was a period of adjustment to playing high school tennis compared to club, but we have a great coach and team to be around which has made it easier."

Marks was pleased with the work from his doubles teams at the top of his lineup.

At No. 1, Haruki Watanbe-Nathan Desai dropped their three-set final to Hersey (Pasielak-Panos), while at 3-4 Koko Atanasov-Kiril Anastasov won the title in two sets.

"It's an exciting time for Conant tennis. We have some terrific young talent, and if we work hard and stay healthy, we should be in position to do some great things during the next couple of years,“ Marks said.

Huntley sophomore Will Heske would defeat returning state qualifier Jon Spicer (St. Charles North) in two sets to earn fifth place honors.

Spicer went 23-12 last season, and was the champion at the North Stars sectional.

"I feel like I am more consistent this year, have more power in my serves and my movement on the court is so much better than a year ago," said Heske.

The Red Raiders’ top man would enjoy a marvelous rookie year last spring en route to a sparkling 25-3 overall record, while claiming a FVC and sectional title, and helping his club win the Machesney Park sectional crown.

Geneva sophomore Tyler Masoncup, a state qualifier a year ago, was away at ACT testing. Geneva would finish sixth overall.

