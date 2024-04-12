Ex-firefighter convicted of theft

​

Greg Algrim

A former Elburn-area firefighter has been found guilty of theft for paying himself more than $17,000 in overtime pay.

Greg Algrim, 47, of the 800 block of North First Street in Elburn, was convicted Tuesday by Kane County Judge David Kliment of one count of theft, a Class 2 felony; 12 counts of Class 3 theft; and six misdemeanor counts of theft, according to a news release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Algrim waived his right to a jury trial.

He was a lieutenant with the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District. Algrim had access to its scheduling system, where he approved shifts and overtime hours for all employees, according to the news release.

Between August 2019 and September 2021, he logged into the system near the payroll initiation date, added and approved unworked overtime hours to his schedule, and was paid for those shifts.

Algrim is due to be sentenced on May 30.

“The defendant not only took advantage of the fire department, but he used his access to compromise the community’s trust, stealing for his own personal gain,” Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Busljeta said.

After the district learned about the theft of funds, Algrim was placed on paid administrative leave while the authorities investigated. He later resigned. The district’s board of trustees approved a separation agreement with Algrim on Dec. 7, 2021, according to minutes from the meeting. The terms were not listed.