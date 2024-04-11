advertisement
Wheaton French Market to spring up for the season

Posted April 11, 2024 12:01 pm
Daily Herald report

Wheaton’s French Market will kick off its 33-week run this Saturday.

The fresh-air market will set up shop under a downtown pavilion near Main Street and Liberty Drive. The city also will close Liberty Drive between Main Street and Cross Street every Saturday until approximately 3 p.m. during the market season.

Local farmers will share the fruits of their labor. Ari’s Flowers and Hahn’s Bakery are among the returning vendors.

The market is operated by Bensidoun USA with a French twist. It's the first Bensidoun-run market to crop up in the suburbs. The Geneva French Market is returning on Sunday.

The Wheaton French Market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through October. Then, the market will close the season with shorter hours from Nov. 2-30.

