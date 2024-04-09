Designs for new village hall, police station part of Schaumburg’s proposed $341M budget

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com, 2017 Schaumburg’s more than 50-year-old village hall was deemed outdated and inadequate for current needs by a study conducted last year. An architectural design for a new building is included in the village’s proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning May 1.

Designs for a new village hall and police station along with the creation of a tax increment finance (TIF) district to fund improvements to Schaumburg’s 600-acre Centex industrial park are part of the village’s proposed $341.2 million annual budget that could take effect May 1.

Without an increase to the village’s property tax levy, the fiscal year ahead is still expected to generate $344.4 million in revenue, resulting in a budgeted surplus of $3.2 million.

But Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly expressed concerns about the financial impacts of anticipated actions of the state legislature, such as a repeal of the 1% grocery tax that would cost the village about $3.4 million a year.

Nevertheless, the budget forecasts a continued increase in revenues from other consumer taxes and further stabilization of the inflation that followed the pandemic.

The proposed budget will be formally presented to the village board at its committee of the whole meeting on April 15 and possibly adopted at the next regular meeting on April 23.

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com, 2015 Schaumburg’s police station is nearing its own 50th anniversary. Identification of a new site and creation of an architectural design are included in the village’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

Also planned for April 23 are approvals of architectural and construction management contracts for a new village hall and police station to replace the approximately 50-year-old facilities a recent study deemed outdated and inadequate for current needs.

The recommended contracts for architectural designs from Williams Architects of Itasca are $3.7 million for the police station and $1.8 million for village hall.

While the new village hall will remain at 101 Schaumburg Court, the future location of the police station remains unresolved. One candidate is the eastern edge of the municipal campus along Plum Grove Road, while a search for someplace closer to Woodfield Mall is also a possibility.

The recommended contract for construction management services for those two projects is $157,104 with Camosy Incorporated of Zion.

The budget also anticipates design work to renovate Fire Station 54’s training center and expand department headquarters at Fire Station 51.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2023 A tax increment finance (TIF) district to modernize Schaumburg’s 600-acre, nearly 60-year-old Centex industrial park is included in the village’s proposed 2024-25 budget. This view looks southeast across Rodenburg Road in the southwest corner of the village.

The creation of a TIF district to improve Schaumburg’s nearly 60-year-old Centex industrial park could begin with a meeting of other affected taxing bodies on Tuesday, April 16.

The industrial park lies just north of Schaumburg Regional Airport and is bisected by the Elgin-O'Hare Tollway. The area is bordered by Wise Road to the north, Irving Park Road to the south, Rodenburg Road to the west and Mitchell Boulevard to the east.

Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said last year that the goal is to modernize the area, not change its identity.

A TIF district or redevelopment classification could help convert underused properties into large warehousing operations that have become vital to the supply chain, he added.

TIF districts work by freezing local governments' share of the property taxes generated within their boundaries. As property values rise, the additional taxes go to a municipally held fund to pay for public improvements and other eligible expenses. A TIF district expires after 23 years, unless the cost of its improvements can be paid off earlier.

Other capital improvements proposed for the coming year include nearly $20 million for infrastructure and regionally significant projects in the 90 North area along Algonquin Road.

Work is scheduled to begin on Phase II of the 90 North Park, which will add a water feature plaza and tilted lawn zone for recreation. And $5.8 million is earmarked for the continued construction of the shared street program in the Veridian development, $2.1 million for design of the Meacham Road pedestrian bridge, and $1.2 million for intersection improvements at Hammond Drive and Algonquin Road.

“The proposed budget is a responsible plan that allows the village to move forward and implement initiatives that are important to Schaumburg residents,” Village Manager Brian Townsend said in a statement.

To view the proposed budget, visit villageofschaumburg.com/government/finance/budgets-and-capital-planning.