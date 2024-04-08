Thousands in the suburbs converge to observe sun and moon do the same

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Different stages of the solar eclipse Monday as viewed from Harper College in Palatine.

Harper College Associate Professor Raeghan Graessle had a hunch people would better enjoy observing Monday’s solar eclipse together, and an estimated 3,000 skygazers agreed with her.

They gathered in the quad of the Palatine college for the safe-viewing glasses, the food, the sun-and-moon-themed pop songs, the filtered telescopes, the science exhibits and, perhaps most of all, the shared experience.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com People gather around a Daily Herald photographer’s camera during the solar eclipse at Harper College in Palatine on Monday.

“Something as big as this is something great to experience with people in a crowd,” said Graessle, who teaches physics at the college and organized Monday’s event. “Then you feel small together.”

Robert and Debora Corbel of Schaumburg brought their 4-year-old granddaughter Elyza Jones. They also successfully encouraged Elyza’s mother, Olivia, to bring some of her clients from the Partners in Adult Learning program at Clearbrook, an Arlington Heights-based center for adults and children with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

In addition to meeting some Star Wars characters, Elyza had the chance to make a bracelet during the event.

“It’s nice being outside around people,” Robert said of the opportunity.

“I thought it was great,” Debora added after experiencing the darkening sky and plunging early afternoon temperatures when the moon temporarily blocked the sun. “This was an awesome day!”

Shane Thomas of Mount Prospect, one of Graessle’s General Physics 201 students, served as a volunteer for the event. He said he had the benefit of knowing what to anticipate from her classes — including changes to light and colors as well as sharper shadows.

“I could see details in loose hairs and a perfect silhouette in a shadow,” Thomas added.

Graessle said she couldn’t immediately think of any suggested changes for the organizers of Harper College’s next potential eclipse viewing event in 2099.

“I think this worked out great,” she said. “And we had that communal moment. My 18-year-old son asked, ‘Why isn’t everyone here?’”

The three-hour event encompassed the entire period of the astronomical convergence, which lasted from 12:51 p.m. to 3:22 p.m.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Dick Johnson of Elgin watches looks up at the moon’s progress during an eclipse-viewing event at the Rakow Branch of the Gail Borden Library in Elgin Monday.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Therese Balducci of Elgin wore a party hat for the occasion. She attended an eclipse-viewing event at the Rakow Branch of the Gail Borden Library in Elgin Monday.

In Elgin, meanwhile, about 300 people turned out for an eclipse viewing at the Rakow Branch of the Gail Borden Library.

Mark Wagner, president of the Fox Valley Astronomical Society, brought a pair of telescopes for people to check out the eclipse and see solar flares.

“It's like New Year's Eve and the Super Bowl for us,” he said of astronomy enthusiasts like himself.

The group has more than 50 members, many of whom traveled to Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana and downstate Illinois to view the eclipse.

Wagner said he's been giving talks to groups around the area for the past few weeks in advance of the rare solar event.

“It's great to see so many people here,” he said.

Evie Thompson of Elgin wore a shirt commemorating the 2017 eclipse. She said she was more excited this time because it was closer to totality than last time. That plus the fact that it's the last eclipse that she and her husband, Tom, expect to see since they're 79 and 85, respectively.

“This is awesome,” she said. “As you age you realize all the things in life that are really important.”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Hundreds of people watch the near-peak solar eclipse Monday during the Arlington Heights Memorial Library’s watch party a North School Park.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Arlington Heights resident John Baruch made a pinhole viewing box, which he shares with his 5-year-old grandson, Graham Baruch, during Monday's Arlington Heights Memorial Library’s solar eclipse watch party at North School Park.

Some 700 people turned out at North School Park in Arlington Heights to view the eclipse at an event presented by the Arlington Heights Memorial Library and Arlington Heights Park District.

The library handed out 5,150 eclipse-viewing glasses over the week leading up to the big day.

“We definitely curated wonderful displays for every age over at the library leading up to this event,” said Jennifer Czajka, programs and exhibits manager for the library. “We had some science programs for kids to get the kids really excited about this and talking about it starting in March. So, they’ve already received glasses ahead of time, learned how to view safely. We’re always going to be a provider of information.”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Four-year-old Caleb Erickson of Arlington Heights uses a viewing card to see the solar eclipse. Around 700 people signed up for the Arlington Heights Memorial Library’s solar eclipse watch party at North School Park on Monday.

· Daily Herald staff writers Rick West and Paul Valade contributed to this report.