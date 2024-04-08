Aiming to be ‘ultimate wing experience,’ Wing Snob opens in Mount Prospect

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mount Prospect resident and restaurateur Mihir Patel has opened Wing Snob in a former Subway location in the village.

With the opening of his new Wing Snob in Mount Prospect, Mihir Patel is building on his success in the village’s dining scene.

Patel was joined by village officials including Mayor Paul Hoefert on Friday to celebrate the opening of the chicken wing eatery, located in a former Subway shop at 1713A W. Golf Road.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com A new Wing Snob restaurant opened recently at 1713A W. Golf Road in Mount Prospect.

Founded in Detroit, the Wing Snob chain has more than 40 locations nationwide, including in Elgin and Matteson. New locations also are planned in Libertyville and Aurora.

The menu features includes traditional and boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, tenders and an array of sauces and rubs, as well as plant-based offerings.

Wing Snob co-founder Jack Mashini said the restaurant’s mission is to give customers “the ultimate wing experience.”

For Patel, Wing Snob continues a dream that began when he came to the United States from India in 2003 and began working at Rosati’s in Niles. At that time, he had goal: Buy the flagship Rosati’s.

Patel, also known as Mike, reached that goal in 2020, when he took over the Rosati's location at 1629 S. Busse Road in Mount Prospect. The pizzeria was opened in 1964 by four sons of Chicago restaurateur Saverio Rosati.

“I love this town,” said Patel, a Mount Prospect resident.

After investing heavily in remodeling and updating the interior of the restaurant, Patel said he’s seen sales increase 20%.

“You certainly know what you’re doing when it comes to running this kind of business,” Hoefert told Patel. “Restaurants are not an easy business to run.”

Wing Snob is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.