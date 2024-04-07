advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Seniors take center stage during Schaumburg variety show

Posted April 07, 2024 3:43 pm
Rick West
 

More than 20 entertainers of a certain age took center stage Sunday during the 9th annual Schaumburg Senior Follies.

15 acts, including singers, dancers, guitar players and a comedian, performed at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg

Rob Pileckis, assistant director of the Prairie Center, coordinated the event and emceed the show.

“It’s really fun, really fun,” he said. “We’re not here to wow anyone, but it’s something that the community really enjoys.”

  Joan Mundstock, 81, does an acrobatic dance Sunday during the 9th annual Schaumburg Senior Follies variety show at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

Nobody told Joan Mundstock of Schaumburg they weren’t there to wow anyone. Her acrobatic dance number that included jumps, headstands and splits elicited a number of them from the crowd.

They were even more wowed when the 81-year-old revealed her age.

“I love telling it,” she said.

  Tom Schultz does a medley of 50s and 60s rock songs during the 9th annual Schaumburg Senior Follies variety show Sunday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

Dorene Wackerfuss of Palatine, who has been teaching dance for over 60 years. choreographed and performed a tap routine for the women of the “Hound Dog Tappers.” She commended her fellow dancers for trying something new, or at least something they hadn’t done since they were kids.

“I encourage everybody else, it doesn’t have to be tap dancing, but find something you like to do and go ahead and do it,” Wackerfuss said.

  Betty and Keith Burke perform a duet of “Your Mama Don't Dance” by Loggins and Messina during the 9th annual Schaumburg Senior Follies variety show Sunday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Entertainment News Palatine Schaumburg
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company