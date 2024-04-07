Seniors take center stage during Schaumburg variety show

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The Hound Dog Tappers perform Sunday during the 9th annual Schaumburg Senior Follies variety show at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.

More than 20 entertainers of a certain age took center stage Sunday during the 9th annual Schaumburg Senior Follies.

15 acts, including singers, dancers, guitar players and a comedian, performed at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg

Rob Pileckis, assistant director of the Prairie Center, coordinated the event and emceed the show.

“It’s really fun, really fun,” he said. “We’re not here to wow anyone, but it’s something that the community really enjoys.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Joan Mundstock, 81, does an acrobatic dance Sunday during the 9th annual Schaumburg Senior Follies variety show at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.

Nobody told Joan Mundstock of Schaumburg they weren’t there to wow anyone. Her acrobatic dance number that included jumps, headstands and splits elicited a number of them from the crowd.

They were even more wowed when the 81-year-old revealed her age.

“I love telling it,” she said.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Tom Schultz does a medley of 50s and 60s rock songs during the 9th annual Schaumburg Senior Follies variety show Sunday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.

Dorene Wackerfuss of Palatine, who has been teaching dance for over 60 years. choreographed and performed a tap routine for the women of the “Hound Dog Tappers.” She commended her fellow dancers for trying something new, or at least something they hadn’t done since they were kids.

“I encourage everybody else, it doesn’t have to be tap dancing, but find something you like to do and go ahead and do it,” Wackerfuss said.