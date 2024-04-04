advertisement
News

Two women hurt in crash near Sugar Grove

Posted April 04, 2024 4:20 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

Two women were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Ke De Ka Road near Sugar Grove, authorities said.

Around 8 a.m., a Honda Civic was westbound on Ke De Ka when the passenger-side tires went off the road and onto the shoulder at a curve.

The driver tried to correct the vehicle, but it hit a utility pole near the front passenger side.

The passenger, a 20-year-old from Geneva, sustained traumatic injuries. She is in critical condition at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Batavia, sustained minor injuries.

