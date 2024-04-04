Former Huntley Dairy Mart owner pleads guilty to possessing mushrooms, gets 2 years of probation

Corinne Breskovich

A former Huntley business owner accused of operating a “mushroom grow operation” with her husband in their Crystal Lake home pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing the psychedelic mushrooms with the intent to deliver, court records show.

Corinne E. Breskovich, 42, was sentenced to two years of felony probation and ordered to pay fines and fees of $5,740. She is to undergo a substance abuse evaluation, follow all recommended treatment and submit to random urine screens at the direction of court services, according to the order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

Breskovich also is not allowed to consume any illicit drugs or THC without a prescription. She was sentenced to 14 days in the county jail, but with time already spent in custody, that sentence was considered served, Davis said in the order.

Breskovich’s conduct was the result of circumstances unlikely to reoccur, her character and attitude indicate that she is unlikely to commit another crime, and she is likely to comply with probation, Davis said in the sentencing order.

Breskovich was charged last year along with her husband, Christopher Hopp, 39, with possessing with the intent to deliver 50 to 200 grams of psilocybin, a type of psychedelic mushroom, as well as unlawfully possessing a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Taurus PT22 pistol, a Remington long rifle, a Ruger Security-Six revolver, ammunition and shotgun shells, according to the indictments.

In addition, Hopp was charged with two counts of creating videos of child sexual abuse, Class X felonies, as well as two counts each of possessing child sexual abuse materials and video recording without consent, according to the indictment.

Hopp’s case remains pending. He is next due in court on April 19.

Before Breskovich and Hopp were charged, they had recently purchased the Huntley Dairy Mart, state and county records show. After the couple was charged, the business was sold to new owners.