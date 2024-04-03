Mount Prospect Fire Department mourning loss of 29-year veteran

Mount Prospect fire Lt. Timothy S. Evans Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect fire Lt. Timothy S. Evans, a 29-year department veteran, died Saturday, after a nine-month battle with cancer.

Evans, 60, began his career as a firefighter/paramedic in Mount Prospect on July 25, 1995. He was promoted to lieutenant on Feb. 23, 2005.

During his time with the department, the Peotone resident was a member of the Hazardous Materials Response Team, managed equipment inventory and oversaw the maintenance and upkeep of Station 14.

The Mount Prospect village board was set to honor Evans Tuesday with a proclamation in gratitude for his service.

“I have known Tim for all 28 years of my career and, being hired shortly after Tim, I couldn’t help but follow in his footsteps,” fire Chief John Dolan said in a statement. “Tim was passionate about his job as a firefighter, paramedic, and most notably, a company officer. He was consistent in his approach, but was not afraid to challenge the way we did things in the name of improving our department.”

In his role as a station maintenance officer, Evans looked after the station in the same thorough and caring manner that he looked after his crew, Dolan said.

“Company officer is one of the most important roles in fire service, and Tim’s experience and knowledge is irreplaceable,” he added.

Evans is survived by his wife, Sandy, and two children, Cole and McKenna.

“The most important thing in his life was spending time with his family,” an online obituary reads. “He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed fishing.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone, with funeral services to follow at 8 p.m.