Roselle man accused of making threats at Woodfield Mall facing disorderly conduct charges
A Roselle man has been charged with disorderly conduct after being arrested Thursday morning for making verbal threats at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, authorities said.
Alejandro M. Sanchez, 29, was scheduled to attend a detention hearing Friday after his charge was approved by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
Schaumburg police thoroughly searched the inside and outside of the mall. But no indication of a threat was found, and no one was reported injured.
Sanchez was arrested without incident at 10:09 a.m., police said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.