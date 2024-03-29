Roselle man accused of making threats at Woodfield Mall facing disorderly conduct charges

A Roselle man has been charged with disorderly conduct after being arrested Thursday morning for making verbal threats at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, authorities said.

Alejandro M. Sanchez, 29, was scheduled to attend a detention hearing Friday after his charge was approved by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Schaumburg police thoroughly searched the inside and outside of the mall. But no indication of a threat was found, and no one was reported injured.

Sanchez was arrested without incident at 10:09 a.m., police said.