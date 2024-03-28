Schaumburg police arrest man making verbal threats at Woodfield Mall
Schaumburg police Thursday morning arrested a man who was verbally threatening to harm people at Woodfield Mall, authorities said.
No one was injured, and officers are continuing their investigation after completing a search of the property.
Police received the call at 10 a.m. and quickly took the person causing the disturbance into custody, officials said.
Officers conducted a thorough search of the inside and outside of the mall and found no indication of a threat.
