advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Schaumburg police arrest man making verbal threats at Woodfield Mall

Posted March 28, 2024 12:48 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Schaumburg police Thursday morning arrested a man who was verbally threatening to harm people at Woodfield Mall, authorities said.

No one was injured, and officers are continuing their investigation after completing a search of the property.

Police received the call at 10 a.m. and quickly took the person causing the disturbance into custody, officials said.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the inside and outside of the mall and found no indication of a threat.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime News Schaumburg
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company