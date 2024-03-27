Woman dies in house fire near McHenry

A woman died during a house fire early Wednesday near McHenry, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District reported.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District and the McHenry County sheriff’s office responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the report of a house fire with a person trapped in the 2800 block of Magellan Drive near McHenry, authorities said.

First responders arrived within 11 minutes to a two-story home with “heavy fire on the first and second floors,” Lt. Chris Kozel said in a news release.

Crews initially attempted to fight the fire from inside the home and search for occupants. However, the heavy fire conditions forced firefighters to change to a “defensive attack,” according to the release.

One occupant was found dead in the home, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Another was treated and released at the scene.

Officials said a firefighter suffered a “minor” injury and was not taken to a hospital.

The home is considered uninhabitable from extensive damage, authorities say.

The fire protection district, sheriff’s office, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.