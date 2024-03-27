advertisement
Pedestrian killed in morning crash in McHenry

Posted March 27, 2024 12:39 pm
By Shaw Local News Network

A 73-year-old McHenry woman was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle in the area of West Elm Street-Route 120 and Oak Drive, McHenry police said.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of relatives, authorities said.

Police and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District were called to the area at 6:38 a.m. for the report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. The woman was hit by a 2012 GMC Sierra turning left from Oak Drive onto Elm Street.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, according to the release. The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital McHenry, where she was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

The eastbound lanes of Elm Street were closed from the time of the accident to about 10 a.m. while the McHenry County Regional Crash Assistance Team investigated.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the McHenry Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (815) 363-2599. Anyone wishing to pass along anonymous information is encouraged to call the McHenry Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (815) 363-2124.

