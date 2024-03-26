Man accused of burglarizing Westmont home, stealing owner’s car

Bryce Fleming

Authorities have accused a 23-year-old man of breaking into a Westmont woman’s home and stealing her car while she was in the house.

Bryce Fleming has been charged with one felony count of residential burglary and a felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was denied pretrial release on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Westmont police responded around 11:48 p.m. Monday to a house in the 0-99 block of West Naperville Road.

A woman at the home told the police officers that she heard a noise coming from the kitchen, officials said. When she investigated, she discovered the back door was open, her purse had been ransacked, and her Hyundai Tucson was missing.

Authorities say Fleming entered by manipulating a small windowpane on the back door to unlock the door. They allege he looked through kitchen cabinets, took two debit and credit cards from the purse, and took the keys and a garage door opener out of a bowl in the living room.

Hinsdale police saw the vehicle driving east around midnight on Burlington Avenue near Route 83 and stopped it.

According to a petition for pretrial detention, Fleming was convicted in Mississippi on charges he burglarized a home and stole a vehicle.

DuPage court records did not list Fleming’s address but noted that he does have a Mississippi driver’s license.

Fleming’s next court date is April 22.