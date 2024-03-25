Fenton releases timeline of investigations into sexual misconduct allegations

Officials in Bensenville-based Fenton High School District 100 released a timeline Monday of their investigations into sexual misconduct claims against an educator. Daily Herald file photo/2018

Fenton High School District 100 received tips in December that two more students may have been victims of an educator who has been accused of sexual misconduct, school officials said Monday.

Susan Sarkauskas/ssaukauskas@dailyherald.com Parents and students packed a Fenton High School District meeting on Wednesday to call for the superintendent to resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct by a school employee.

The Bensenville-based district also released a timeline indicating when it received tips and what it did with them. Additional tips received since March 1, when members of the public revealed the allegations, are being shared with law enforcement officials.

According to the district’s statement:

• In December 2011, a teacher reported to school administration that the employee was sending inappropriate text messages to a student in the teacher’s class. The employee was disciplined.

Fenton board moves to fire high school employee accused of sexual abuse

• In May 2012, a teacher overheard students talking and reported inappropriate communication via social media between students and the employee. He was disciplined again and ordered to attend training on personal conduct.

• In December 2016, the district received two anonymous tips alleging the employee was in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. Administrators referred this to the school resource officer, the Department of Children and Family Services and the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center, which is run by the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. All parties denied the allegation, and the agencies deemed the report unfounded.

• On March 8, 2023, the district received an anonymous tip alleging the worker engaged in a sexual relationship with the students cited in the 2011 and 2016 allegations. Administrators reported this to the school resource officer and DCFS. The school resource officer spoke with the former students, and both stated no inappropriate conduct occurred. The district received another tip May 19, and referred it to the school resource officer.

• Aug. 19, 2023, another anonymous tip was sent regarding the same two students. It was referred to the school resource officer and DCFS. The DuPage Children’s Advocacy Center said the accusation already had been investigated and determined unfounded in 2016, and the students said no inappropriate conduct occurred.

• On Sept. 29, 2023, one of the former students called a teacher and said she was a victim of sexual abuse by the worker. The teacher told school administrators and DCFS, and the teacher and an administrator also reported the information to Bensenville police. The district put the worker on administrative leave. The student also filed a police report Oct. 3.

• On Dec. 4, the district received an anonymous tip that the worker had “inappropriate interactions” with three students, one of which already had been reported. The administration sent the information to Bensenville police.

The district has received brief updates twice a month from Bensenville police, according to Monday’s statement.