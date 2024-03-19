Fenton board moves to fire high school employee accused of sexual abuse

Susan Sarkauskas/ssarkauskas@dailyherald.com A crowd waits for the Fenton District 100 school board to come out of closed session Monday night to vote on whether to fire an employee accused of sexually abusing students.

Fenton High School District 100 is firing a staff member accused of sexual abuse.

The school board on Monday night unanimously approved a notice of charges and bill of particulars to dismiss the man. Under state law, the employee can request a hearing on the matter.

District 100 Superintendent James Ongtengco said the board “took the step to move toward termination” after an investigation and recommendation by the district administration.

The vote came after speakers criticized Ongtengco and board members, saying the man should have been fired when the allegations were first made years ago.

Several called for Ongtengco to be fired or resign.

“We are victims of your institutional failure,” said Sara Guerrero, a senior at the school who worked with administrators and the board, including on the committee promoting a building referendum.

The Fenton High School District 100 board has begun the process of terminating a staff member at the high school accused of sexual abuse. Daily Herald file photo/2018

She also was involved with a student equity and inclusion effort, which put her in direct contact with the employee.

“So I was vulnerable with him,” Guerrero said. “Fenton’s administration allowed my safety to be threatened.”

Before the vote, board President Cary Lewis said, “Allegations of this nature are disturbing, and we understand your feelings.”

The board then went into a closed session to discuss the matter, which infuriated the crowd.

“There should be no closed doors. There should be transparency!” one person shouted.

“Run and hide, coward!” another yelled as the crowd booed.

The board did not say what was in the bill of particulars and charges before voting.

After the vote, there were more boos, whistles, and shouting from the crowd as Lewis read a statement about moving forward and how the situation had “caused significant pain and disruption to the learning process.”

“You all should resign tonight,” one man shouted.

As they left the meeting, Lewis and several other board members refused to answer reporters’ questions, including why they voted to fire the staff member.

The district did not release copies of the charges and the bill of particulars Monday night. A district spokesman said they would be available Tuesday.

The employee, who the Daily Herald is not naming, has not been criminally charged, and authorities have remained tight-lipped about their investigations. Lewis said his name when reading the resolution aloud.

People have circulated what purports to be a Bensenville police report on the allegations. Bensenville police have not confirmed the authenticity of the document.

Ongtengco said both Bensenville and Wood Dale police departments are involved.

Officials at the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office have also refused to comment about the status of charges against the accused employee.

The staff member has been on paid administrative leave since late last year.

Students organized a protest earlier this month against the district after the allegations against the employee came to light via social media posts.