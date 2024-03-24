advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

‘So much better than any video game’: AdeptiCon brings wargamers to Schaumburg

Posted March 24, 2024 5:09 pm
Daily Herald report

War came to the suburbs this weekend.

Fortunately, it was the gaming kind, as thousands filled the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel for AdeptiCon, a convention for the miniature wargaming hobby and the people who love it.

“It’s like, the best thing ever,” said Luke Kozak, who was in town Sunday from Hartland, Michigan. “This is so much better than any video game that I’ve ever played.”

Artist Adam O'Dell of Mattoon paints a Hobbit figure Sunday during AdeptiCon at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The five-day convention featured more than 115 exhibitors and more than 675 events, from board and role-playing games to hobby seminars, team trivia and social gatherings.

“Honestly, it offers a great way to connect with other people in the hobby,” said attendee Merry Hart of Marion, Indiana.

Aiden Tanner from Hartland, Michigan, in red sweatshirt, plays a board game Sunday during AdeptiCon at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Erica Campbell of Naperville and child Mo Campbell, 16, a high school junior. took time Sunday to view the intricate artwork in the Golden Demon Warhammer exhibition.

“I call it a feast for the eyes,” Erica Campbell said.

Erica Campbell, second left in beret, and Mo Campbell, 16, fourth from left, both of Naperville, check out the midway area Sunday during AdeptiCon at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Entertainment News Schaumburg
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company