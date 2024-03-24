‘So much better than any video game’: AdeptiCon brings wargamers to Schaumburg
War came to the suburbs this weekend.
Fortunately, it was the gaming kind, as thousands filled the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel for AdeptiCon, a convention for the miniature wargaming hobby and the people who love it.
“It’s like, the best thing ever,” said Luke Kozak, who was in town Sunday from Hartland, Michigan. “This is so much better than any video game that I’ve ever played.”
The five-day convention featured more than 115 exhibitors and more than 675 events, from board and role-playing games to hobby seminars, team trivia and social gatherings.
“Honestly, it offers a great way to connect with other people in the hobby,” said attendee Merry Hart of Marion, Indiana.
Erica Campbell of Naperville and child Mo Campbell, 16, a high school junior. took time Sunday to view the intricate artwork in the Golden Demon Warhammer exhibition.
“I call it a feast for the eyes,” Erica Campbell said.