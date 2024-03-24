Police searching for suspects in Cary shooting

Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

Cary police are searching for four suspects involved in an apparent road-rage shooting late Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded at about 11 p.m. to reports that gunshots had been fired from one vehicle toward another near Harper Avenue and Cary-Algonquin Road.

Preliminary information received from the complainant indicated they were driving near West Main Street and Cary-Algonquin Road when a vehicle began driving erratically close to their vehicle, police said.

Both vehicles were then driving southbound on Cary-Algonquin Road when there was a brief verbal exchange between the occupants. At one point the vehicles made contact, causing the suspected shooters’ vehicle to drive off the road, police said.

An occupant of that vehicle then fired at least one shot from a handgun in the direction of the other vehicle, according to police. As many as five shots were fired in all, police said, but no injuries were reported.

According to the complainant, four male occupants got out of the vehicle where the shots came from and ran away. An extensive search followed, involving several police departments, police dogs and drones, police said.

Police said they have identified a possible suspect and continue to investigate the individual’s possible involvement. However, no one is in custody.

There is no evidence of a continued threat to the general public, police added.

Anyone with information, including doorbell or security video footage in the area west of Cary-Algonquin Road, north of Klasen Road, east of Route 31 and south of Route 14 around the time of the shooting, is asked to contact the Cary Police Department’s Investigations Section at (847) 639-2341.