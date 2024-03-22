‘It will be much more scenic’: Wauconda park district has vision for marina property on Bangs Lake

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com New decking has been installed at one of three piers at the former Wauconda Boat marina on Bangs Lake. The Wauconda Park District bought the property two years ago and plans improvements throughout the site north of Route 176.

Piers are being rebuilt and construction flags soon will be planted as the Wauconda Park District prepares for big improvements at its newest acquisition, as well as one of its oldest parks.

“There’s a lot of exciting stuff happening,” said Tim Staton, executive director.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Tim Staton, executive director of the Wauconda Park District, explains plans for the former Wauconda Boat marina. The district bought the property on Bangs Lake two years ago and plans to build new piers and make other improvements.

While every year is busy for the district, which is among the largest property owners on Bangs Lake, the awarding of more than $1.2 million in separate state grants is adding to the activity.

This past week, park commissioners approved a $685,346 contract for construction at Osage Park, just north of Route 176. The board also authorized a $70,000 contingency and $38,680 for outdoor fitness equipment, basketball and soccer goals, tennis nets and other equipment.

The park property on Osage Street west of downtown was among the parcels provided by the village in the late 1950s to start the park district, Staton said.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, February 2024 Osage Park north of Route 176 in Wauconda is among the oldest parks in the village. The Wauconda Park District board this past week approved a $685,346 contract for a variety of improvements to start soon.

Rendering showing future upgrades for Osage Park in Wauconda. Courtesy of Wauconda Park District

Work, expected to be complete this fall, will include the addition of two pickleball courts, outdoor fitness equipment, basketball and tennis court renovation with one of the basketball courts converted to outdoor futsal and a pollinator garden with interpretive signage.

A more involved project is in progress at the former Wauconda Boat marina on Bangs Lake, a highly visible property just north of Route 176. Cooperative weather has allowed park crews to replace the deck surface and related work on one of the three piers with a second one planned to be done before the boating season starting May 1.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, February 2024 Wauconda Park District is working on a public access project at the highly visible marina on Bangs Lake north of Route 176 in Wauconda. The park district recently bought the property and received a $750K state grant toward revitalizing the site, which includes an old house, apartment building, and service facility.

The district bought the 4.4-acre private marina in early 2002 and borrowed $1.7 million through a bond issue to finance the purchase.

Since renamed Bangs Lake Marina, the property adjacent to Dock’s Bar & Grill has three piers with 120 slips. There also is an old house, a six-unit apartment building, retail location on Route 176, a service building with seven bays and bait shop.

The district has been operating the marina and bait shop but there are other significant improvements planned. The house, apartments and storefront have been vacant for two years.

In January, the park district was awarded a $750,000 state Land & Water Conservation Fund grant. Once finalized, the proceeds will be used for site improvements and for payments, as needed, on the bonds issued to purchase the marina. The bonds were issued with the intent of being repaid from marina revenues.

“We’ll use some of that money to make the bond payments and some of it will be used to fund the improvements we make,” Staton said.

The next step will be to complete a master plan, according to Staton.

“We don't have an actual master plan just a vision for the property,” he said.

The district is determining costs to demolish the apartments, house and storefront after the season to prepare the site for redevelopment.

New piers, a lake overlook, additional parking, and building improvements are planned.

“There's definitely a lot of work that has to be done here but we’ll take it a little bit at a time,” Staton said. “It will be much more scenic, almost picturesque.”