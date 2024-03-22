Man charged with drug-induced homicide in Glendale Heights

Donnell Boatman

A man has been accused of supplying a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that killed a Glendale Heights man last fall.

Donnell Boatman, 55, of the 500 block of Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, according to DuPage County court records. He is being detained pretrial.

According to a prosecutor’s petition for detention, police found Eric Schoenwolf dead around 12:50 p.m. Sept. 18, 2023, in his bedroom in the 1200 block of Raleigh Court.

On a bedside table, police found small black plastic baggies with a multicolored mushroom design. They contained powdered fentanyl/heroin mix. Schoenwolf’s cellphone was near one of his hands.

Police allegedly saw texts on the phone between Schoenwolf and Boatman arranging for Schoenwolf to buy drugs from Boatman, according to the petition. In one of them, Boatman wrote, “It’s probably better if you snort it anyway because if you get a rig (injection equipment) you may start a habit you don’t want.”

Police texted Boatman to make a buy, and he showed up at the agreed location. They didn’t buy the drugs but stopped him later for a traffic offense and searched the vehicle, finding black baggies with the mushroom design, according to the petition.

The DuPage County coroner ruled Schoenwolf died of a combination of heroin, fentanyl, a sedative, an SSRI antidepressant and alcohol, according to the petition.

According to his obituary, Schoenwolf was 30 years old.

The charge was filed on Monday.