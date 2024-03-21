Aritzia, Ticknors Men’s Clothier, 3 eateries among new tenants coming to Woodfield

Daily Herald File Photo, 2019 New stores and eateries, including Aritzia and Vito’s Burgers Wings N Things are coming to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg this year, mall management announced.

Women’s apparel brand Aritzia will open a boutique shop at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg this fall, with Ticknors Men’s Clothier expected to arrive as soon as next month.

The Inspiration Co., selling bracelets, necklaces, charms, rings, and journals, is anticipated to open in May, while the openings of three new eateries — Jamba Juice, Bliss Bowls Acaí, and Vito’s Burgers Wings N Things — are right around the corner.

Vancouver-based Aritzia sells women’s lifestyle apparel, including jackets, coats, sweaters, dresses and accessories. It will be located in the upper-level Nordstrom wing between Warby Parker and Psycho Bunny.

Ticknors sells menswear from brands including Bugatchi, Tommy Bahama, Au Noir and Coppley. It will be located next to Anthropologie in the upper-level Nordstrom wing.

The Inspiration Co. will be located next to Michael Kors on the upper level of Woodfield’s Grand Court.

Jamba Juice, specializing in smoothies with real fruit, steel cut oatmeal, wraps, flatbreads and toasted sandwiches is on the lower level Grand Court, between Crocs and Journeys.

Bliss Bowls Acaí, featuring soft serve acaí fused with fresh fruit, granola, honey, and a variety of nutritious superfoods, is across from Sbarro on the lower level of the Dining Pavilion wing.

Vito’s Burgers Wings N Things will serve burgers and wings in a sports atmosphere with family entertainment experiences next to MOMO Café on the lower level of the JCPenney wing.

Velocity Esports, an entertainment center featuring arcade and console games along with billiards, will open this Saturday across from Surf City Squeeze in the lower-level JCPenney wing.

In addition to games, it will offer a casual dining with a menu featuring American and Mexican classics and a full bar menu. To celebrate its opening, Velocity will give the first customer through the door a $500 game card while the next 100 customers will receive one-hour game cards.