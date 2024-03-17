One dead after ‘domestic-related incident’ near Clarendon Hills

DuPage County sheriff’s police said they are investigating a “domestic-related incident” that left one person dead and another injured Saturday near Clarendon Hills.

Authorities said the injured person was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries and no one else was involved in the altercation. Neither person involved has been publicly identified.

Sheriff’s police also did not provide information as to how the person was killed, the age or gender of those involved or a more detailed description of where the death took place.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community and additional details will be released as their investigation progresses.