Schaumburg woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Lake Barrington

A 53-year-old Schaumburg woman died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Barrington.

Authorities said the woman, whose identity has not been released, was traveling north on Route 59 in a Hyundai sedan at about 4:15 p.m. when she veered into the southbound lanes, striking the rear of a tractor-trailer and careening into a third vehicle.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy is slated for today.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 62-year-old man from Hawthorn Woods, as well as the driver of the third vehicle, a 46-year-old man from Cary, also suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred north of the Miller Road intersection and remains under investigation.