Winfield man dies from injuries suffered in fiery crash
A 33-year-old Winfield man is dead following a fiery, single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office reported Yosef Gidey died Monday morning at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood from injuries he suffered in the crash at Jewell Road and Calvin Court.
The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.
Investigators Sunday said Gidey was speeding west on Jewell when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree before bursting into flames at about 3 a.m.
No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.
