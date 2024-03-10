‘Determination and inspiration’: Tower climb raises $132K to fight lung disease
You can bet some of the 424 people who climbed 30 stories to the top of the Oakbrook Terrace Tower Sunday morning found themselves gasping for air when they reached the summit.
At that was part of the point of the 2024 Fight For Air Climb Oakbrook Terrace held by the American Lung Association, to show the struggles those battling lung cancer and lung disease face every day.
The other point was to raise money, and the climb succeeded there as well — with $132,000 brought in to help fund initiatives to end lung disease through research, education, and advocacy.
Those who completed the climb were greeted at the top by a cheering Jill Dale of the American Lung Association.
“I’m seeing determination and inspiration,” she said. “People are excited to be here and they are doing it for a good cause.”
The association’s next Fight For Air Climb event is set for May 19 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Learn more at FightForAirClimb.org/Chicago.