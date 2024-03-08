Streamwood village board appoints real estate broker as new trustee to succeed Harper

Jovandi Bermudez

Streamwood village board members have appointed real estate broker Jovandi Bermudez to fill the remaining year of the term of longtime trustee William Harper, who resigned in October to move out of town.

Bermudez, 43, was selected from a number of residents who applied and were interviewed for the position. He was sworn in Thursday.

He said he’d stated during his interview that he already was planning to run for the board in April 2025 without being asked to commit to that.

Bermudez has lived in Streamwood for a decade, recently named his new dog Trustee, and works for Fathom Realty in Wheaton. He is a notary and title agent, in addition to his real estate work.

“I knew that my experience in managing a condo board, dealing with real estate transactions, and understanding title matters would make me a valuable asset to the trustee position,” Bermudez said. “I felt confident in my abilities to contribute positively to the board and help make important decisions in Streamwood. As I prepared my application and gathered letters of recommendation, I reflected on how my skills and experiences had prepared me for this opportunity.”