Lawson resigns as Schaumburg Township assessor, effective upon replacement being named

Schaumburg Township Assessor John Lawson Courtesy of Schaumburg Township

Longtime Schaumburg Township Assessor John Lawson may have either a few weeks or 21 months left on the job, depending on the outcome of an imminent search for a potential successor.

Lawson has submitted a letter of resignation effective upon a qualified replacement being named, and intends to weigh in during interviews for the position.

The township just posted the opening with a list of requirements and an application deadline of March 22.

Lawson, who became assessor 20 years ago, has moved out of the township to Huntley. But the position is rare in having a residency requirement only to be on the ballot, not necessarily to serve afterward.

The job also is unique for its educational certification requirements, which take some time to fulfill even when the classes are being offered.

Lawson said his intention to resign has been known for a while, and the presumption is anyone interested in the possibility of succeeding him will already have pursued those qualifications.

Because township elections are partisan, another requirement for anyone appointed to succeed Lawson before the April 2025 election is they be a registered Republican.

As such, Schaumburg Township Republican Committeeman Joe Folisi has a right to make a recommendation, Lawson said.

But a formal nomination would be made by Republican township Supervisor Tim Heneghan to the four Democratic trustees to vote on.

Lawson said his concern continues to be finding a successor who will share the same philosophy and management style he has exercised over two decades of serving the township’s residents, and not someone with purely political motivations.

He said his resignation letter is worded in a way not to take effect until he is satisfied with a nominee.

But even then, there’s a possibility Heneghan will be unwilling to nominate anyone from among the candidates, or that the trustees will reject his choice.

In such a scenario, Lawson said he’s willing and able to serve until the end of his term and be succeeded by the winner of the April 2025 election.

That form of succession wouldn’t occur immediately after the election, however. Four-year assessor terms align with calendar years and the 2025 victor wouldn’t take office until Jan. 1, 2026, Lawson said.

Even in that case, he would not resign the position early and leave a vacancy in the meantime, he added.

Applicants for a potential appointment can send the required materials to the Township Clerk, c/o Human Resources, One Illinois Blvd., Hoffman Estates, IL 60169, or by email to hr@schtwn.org, subject line: Township Assessor Candidate.