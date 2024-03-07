advertisement
Crime

Two Wheaton Warrenville South teens face battery charges after fight at school

Posted March 07, 2024 7:40 am
Jake Griffin
 

Two Wheaton Warrenville South High School students are facing felony battery charges after a fight at the school late last month.

Wheaton police officials said the two teenage boys were charged with aggravated battery on public property following an investigation that began in the wake of the Feb. 28 fight.

A video of the fight was turned over to police as part of the investigation.

The pair have not returned to school and are due to appear in juvenile court in DuPage County today.

According to police, one student was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fight.

Communities Crime High Schools News Warrenville Wheaton Warrenville South High School
