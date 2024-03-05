advertisement
Crime

Lisle man arrested in downstate sex-trafficking investigation

Posted March 05, 2024 1:20 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Lisle man has been arrested in a human-trafficking investigation downstate.

Eric H. Schmidt, 46, of Lisle, was charged with indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child and solicitation to meet a child in Danville, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

The Vermilion County Circuit Court Clerk’s record system lists Schmidt as living in the 4400 block of Blackhawk Lane.

He is one of five people arrested during a two-day operation that started Feb. 28, the release said.

Schmidt appeared in court on March 1; his next court date is March 11. Schmidt is being held pretrial in the Vermilion County jail.

The ISP’s trafficking enforcement bureau did an investigation into people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.

The Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the East Central Illinois Task Force, ISP Task Force 6 and federal Homeland Security Investigations were involved.

People who suspect human trafficking are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or text *233733.

For more information, visit humantraffickinghotline.org.

