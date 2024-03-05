advertisement
Business

Velocity Esports to open March 23 at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg

Posted March 05, 2024 3:50 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Velocity Esports, an entertainment center featuring arcade and console games along with billiards and bowling, will open March 23, at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Located in the lower-level JCPenney wing across from Surf City Squeeze, it will be the third Velocity Esports in the nation. The others are in Las Vegas and the Cincinnati suburb Newport, Kentucky.

In addition to games, it will offer a casual dining with a menu featuring American and Mexican classics and a full bar menu

To celebrate its opening, Velocity will give the first customer through the door a $500 game card while the next 100 customers will receive one-hour game cards.

The new venue, at 5 Woodfield Mall E108, will feature an esports lounge with more than 100 titles for PC and console gaming, and a billiards lounge furnished with comfortable seating in a dynamic setting.

Velocity is described in its company promotional material as a cutting-edge entertainment experience featuring “Next level gaming, next level fun.” It will host live tournaments, as well as parties and corporate events.

