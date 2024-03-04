advertisement
Crime

Chicago man charged with attempted carjacking in Mount Prospect

Posted March 04, 2024 8:49 pm
Ricardo Brum

Mount Prospect police are charging a man with attempted carjacking after he entered a Mercedes-Benz SUV while the owner was pumping gas at a station, authorities said.

On Nov. 6, 2023, Mount Prospect police officers responded to a report of disturbance at the 7-Eleven gas station at 1201 E. Central Road. Upon arrival, the officers learned that a masked man had entered the vehicle through the unlocked driver’s door without the owner’s knowledge, police said. The man confronted the owner, and then ran to another vehicle, a blue Audi SUV, which fled the station before police arrived.

Marco C. Smith, of 4219 W. Adams, Chicago, was identified as the masked individual by police after his fingerprints were taken from the Mercedes-Benz and submitted to a crime lab, officials said.

On Feb. 20, an arrest warrant was issued for Smith, and Chicago police said they had the man in custody. On Feb. 23, he was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a motor vehicle, one felony count of burglary, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 21.

Communities Crime Mount Prospect News
