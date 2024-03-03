Young performers shine at annual Multicultural Event in Schaumburg

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Members of the Campanelli Chinese Drum Club perform during the annual multicultural event at the Community Recreation Center on Saturday in Schaumburg.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Khuchu Batkholboo, 12, of Schaumburg plays the Mongolian horse head fiddle during the annual multicultural event at the Community Recreation Center on Saturday in Schaumburg. The annual event is organized by Schaumburg Elementary School District 54’s Department of Language and Culture, the Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and the Schaumburg Park District. It featured student performances, crafts, games, activities and food from around the world.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Audience members watch and take video as the Campanelli Chinese Drum Club performs during the annual multicultural event at the Community Recreation Center on Saturday in Schaumburg.