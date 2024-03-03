advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Young performers shine at annual Multicultural Event in Schaumburg

Posted March 03, 2024 6:00 am
  Khuchu Batkholboo, 12, of Schaumburg plays the Mongolian horse head fiddle during the annual multicultural event at the Community Recreation Center on Saturday in Schaumburg. The annual event is organized by Schaumburg Elementary School District 54’s Department of Language and Culture, the Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and the Schaumburg Park District. It featured student performances, crafts, games, activities and food from around the world. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Audience members watch and take video as the Campanelli Chinese Drum Club performs during the annual multicultural event at the Community Recreation Center on Saturday in Schaumburg. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Sophia Tuinstra, 8, of Bartlett draws at a craft table during the annual multicultural event at the Community Recreation Center on Saturday in Schaumburg. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Diversity Entertainment Good News News Performing Arts Schaumburg Schaumburg Township District 54 School Districts
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company